SUPER SENIORS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 69 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Zavier Simpson has been directly responsible for 61 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Hawkeyes are 12-0 when holding opponents to 43.1 percent or worse from the field, and 0-5 when opponents shoot better than that. The Wolverines are 8-0 when the team blocks at least six shots and 3-5 when they fall short of that total.

TWO STREAKS: Michigan has dropped its last four road games, scoring 60.3 points and allowing 72.8 points during those contests. Iowa has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 81.2 points while giving up 58.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa is ranked first among Big Ten teams with an average of 79.3 points per game.

