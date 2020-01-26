AD

PERFECT WHEN: The Hawkeyes are 12-0 when holding opponents to 43.1 percent or worse from the field, and 2-5 when opponents shoot better than that. The Badgers are 5-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 7-8 on the year otherwise.

AD

STREAK STATS: Iowa has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 82.8 points while giving up 64.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa is ranked 18th in the country by scoring 80.2 points per game this year. Wisconsin has only averaged 66.5 points per game, which ranks 269th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com