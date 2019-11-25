The 6-foot-11 Nunge was averaging 6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Nunge redshirted in 2018-19 after playing as a freshman, and the Indiana native will likely seek a medical redshirt to preserve the three seasons of eligibility he has left.
The Hawkeyes play Texas Tech on Thursday in Las Vegas, with senior Ryan Kriener expected to take Nunge’s spot in the starting lineup.
