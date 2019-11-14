TEAM LEADERS: The rugged Luka Garza has averaged a double-double (17 points and 10 rebounds) to lead the charge for the Hawkeyes. Complementing Garza is Ryan Kriener, who is producing 11 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by Deondre Burns, who is averaging 16.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists.

AD

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Burns has directly created 40 percent of all Oral Roberts field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hawkeyes have averaged 32 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD