TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 14.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists to lead the charge for the Cyclones. Rasir Bolton is also a primary contributor, putting up 14.8 points per game. The Red Raiders have been led by Jahmi’us Ramsey, who is averaging 13 points and 4.1 rebounds.

BIG 12 BOOST: The Red Raiders have allowed just 59 points per game to Big 12 opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 63.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

KEY FACILITATOR: Haliburton has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last three games. Haliburton has accounted for 10 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Iowa State has lost its last three road games, scoring 69.3 points, while allowing 76.3 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cyclones have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Red Raiders. Texas Tech has 38 assists on 66 field goals (57.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Iowa State has assists on 48 of 75 field goals (64 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Tech has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big 12 teams. The Red Raiders have averaged 21.2 foul shots per game this season.

