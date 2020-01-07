STEPPING UP: Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists while Rasir Bolton has put up 14.8 points. For the Jayhawks, Devon Dotson has averaged 18.5 points, 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals while Udoka Azubuike has put up 13.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Haliburton has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last five games. Haliburton has accounted for 31 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Cyclones are 5-0 when they block at least seven opposing shots and 2-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Jayhawks are 10-0 when they score at least 71 points and 1-2 on the year when falling short of 71.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cyclones have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Jayhawks. Iowa State has an assist on 56 of 87 field goals (64.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Kansas has assists on 38 of 70 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Kansas and Iowa State are ranked at the top of the Big 12 when it comes to scoring. The Jayhawks are ranked second in the conference with 79.5 points per game while the Cyclones are first at 80.2 per game.

