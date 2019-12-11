TEAM LEADERS: Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 16.2 points, six rebounds and 8.2 assists while Rasir Bolton has put up 15.3 points. For the Hawkeyes, Luka Garza has averaged 22.5 points and 9.8 rebounds while Joe Wieskamp has put up 11.9 points and 5.5 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Haliburton has accounted for 51 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Cyclones are 6-0 when holding opponents to 45.5 percent or worse from the field, and 0-3 when opponents shoot better than that. The Hawkeyes are 6-0 when the team blocks at least three shots and 1-3 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Iowa State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81.6 points while giving up 59.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa State has turned the ball over on just 15.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the eighth-best rate among all Division I teams. The Cyclones have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season.

