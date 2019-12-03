AD

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Haliburton has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

AD

PERFECT WHEN: Kansas City is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Roos are 0-4 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

BEHIND THE ARC: Kansas City’s Whitfield has attempted 52 3-pointers and connected on 34.6 percent of them, and is 10 for 23 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa State has turned the ball over on just 13.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fifth-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Cyclones have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD