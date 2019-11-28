Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hawkeyes, and CJ Fredrick scored 10. His 3-pointer off a broken play as the shot clock expired put Iowa up 64-59 with 1:29 left. He followed that up with two free throws with 1:07 remaining to put it away.

Chris Clarke had 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Texas Tech (5-1), which lost Big 12 leading scorer Jahmi’us Ramsey to a leg injury with 10:06 to play. He finished with seven points.

TJ Holyfield and Kyler Edwards each scored 10 for the Red Raiders, who went 4 of 24 (17%) on 3-pointers and shot 33% from the field overall.

Iowa was 11 of 27 (41%) from behind the arc as Wieskamp hit four 3s.

Kevin McCullar fouled out for Texas Tech with 4:23 left, and Holyfield played with four fouls for the last 8:01.

Iowa opened a 36-21 lead in the first half, its largest of the game, before the Red Raiders scored the last five points of the period.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Plays for the Las Vegas Invitational title against the winner of the San Diego State-Creighton game.

Texas Tech: Faces the loser of San Diego State vs. Creighton.

