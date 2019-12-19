BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Fresno State’s Nate Grimes has averaged 13.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and two blocks while Orlando Robinson has put up 9.4 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Jaguars, Marcus Burk has averaged 20 points while Jaylen Minnett has put up 13.5 points and 4.2 rebounds.MIGHTY MARCUS: Burk has connected on 44.1 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

SLIPPING AT 70: IUPUI is 0-7 when it allows at least 70 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

COLD SPELL: IUPUI has lost its last three road games, scoring 55.7 points, while allowing 81 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MWC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD