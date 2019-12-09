BOTTOM LINE: The IUPUI Jaguars are set to battle the Titans of NAIA member IU-South Bend. IUPUI lost 102-54 at Ball State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Marcus Burk has averaged 19.7 points this year for IUPUI. Jaylen Minnett has paired with Burk with 13 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.BURK BEYOND THE ARC: Through 10 games, IUPUI’s Marcus Burk has connected on 44 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 80 percent of his free throws this season.