TEAM LEADERS: Columbia’s Mike Smith has averaged 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Jake Killingsworth has put up 7.8 points and six rebounds. For the Big Red, Jimmy Boeheim has averaged 17.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while Terrance McBride has put up 10 points.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Boeheim has connected on 27.7 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 77.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Big Red are 0-8 when they score 66 points or fewer and 3-2 when they exceed 66 points. The Lions are 0-10 when allowing 65 or more points and 5-1 when holding opponents below 65.

STREAK STATS: Cornell has lost its last eight road games, scoring 63.5 points, while allowing 75.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Cornell and Columbia are ranked at the top of the Ivy League when it comes to ball security. The Big Red are ranked first in the conference and have committed a turnover on 18 percent of their possessions this year, 11.9 turnovers per game. The Lions are ranked second with a turnover percentage of 18.2 percent, 12.8 per game.

