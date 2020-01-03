SUPER SENIORS: Penn’s AJ Brodeur, Ryan Betley and Devon Goodman have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Quakers points over the last five games.ACCURATE AJ: Brodeur has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 6 over the last three games. He’s also converted 67.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Princeton is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 4-3 when scoring at least 67.

AD

PERFECT WHEN: Penn is a perfect 5-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Quakers are 2-4 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn as a team has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-best among Division I teams. The Quakers have averaged 13.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD