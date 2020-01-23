TEAM LEADERSHIP: The play-making Preston has averaged 16.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists to lead the charge for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas is also a big contributor, accounting for 15.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Zips are led by Jackson, who is averaging 17.6 points and 5.1 assists.

STEPPING IT UP: The Zips have scored 78.3 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 73.6 per game they put up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Preston has accounted for 64 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 28 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Bobcats are 6-0 when they record eight or more steals and 4-9 when they fall shy of that mark. The Zips are 13-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.4 percent or worse, and 2-4 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK STATS: Akron has won its last four road games, scoring 76.8 points, while allowing 56.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Akron as a team has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among MAC teams. The Zips have averaged 11.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

