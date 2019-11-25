The Bulldogs (4-2) were led by Amorie Archibald who had a career high 24 points. Isaiah Crawford had a career best 14 points as Tech’s two-game winning streak ended.

But there was nothing easy about this one after Indiana took a 39-16 lead with 7:30 left in the first half.

Instead of putting the game away, the Hoosiers allowed Louisiana Tech to get within 52-36 at the half and then helped spur the comeback with 12 second-half turnovers and poor shooting.

Louisiana Tech took full advantage, closing to 62-51 with 11:19 remaining. They didn’t get within single digits, though, until Crawford’s dunk with 58 seconds made it a nine-point game and by then it was too late.

BIG PICTURE

Louisiana Tech: Coach Eric Konkol’s team gave up 52 first-half points after allowing 57.4 in its first five games. But the Bulldogs fought hard and showed some grit with a tremendous second-half rally on the Hoosiers home court.

Indiana: The first half was the best of the season for the Hoosiers. The second half might have been the worst. Coach Archie Miller knows this team still has plenty of things to improve upon but they’re still undefeated.

STAT SHEET

Louisiana Tech: DaQuan Bracey scored 10 points. ... The Bulldogs are 4-12 all-time against the Big Ten and 0-3 all-time against the Hoosiers with the three losses coming by margins of 21, 29 and 11. ... Louisiana Tech came into the game with the nation’s No. 20 scoring defense and had held opponents to 34.9 percent shooting, No. 17 in the nation.

Indiana: Devonte Green made 5 of 8 from the field in his first six minutes on the court and finished with 16 points. ... Indiana was 28 of 38 from the free-throw line. ... The Hoosiers shot 32% from the field and were 0 for 6 on 3-pointers in the second half. ... Rob Phinisee took the night off because of multiple injuries.

UP NEXT

Louisiana Tech tries to keep its perfect home record intact Saturday when it hosts Samford.

Indiana closes out the Indiana Challenge on Saturday by hosting South Dakota State.

