STEPPING UP: The rugged Toppin is averaging 19.8 points and eight rebounds to lead the charge for the Flyers. Jalen Crutcher has paired with Toppin and is maintaining an average of 13.1 points and 5.4 assists per game. The Tigers have been led by Jackson, who is averaging 14.5 points and 5.4 rebounds.TERRIFIC TOPPIN: Toppin has connected on 37.1 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Flyers are 8-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 1-2 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Tigers are 5-0 when recording at least 12 offensive rebounds and 1-6 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Dayton has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 86.2 points while giving up 63.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is ranked sixth in Division I with an average of 84 points per game.

