SAVVY SENIORS: Bradley’s Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Braves scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: R. Jackson has connected on 30.4 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

SLIPPING AT 58: NC A&T is 0-6 when it allows at least 58 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 58.

TWO STREAKS: NC A&T has dropped its last four road games, scoring 57 points and allowing 83.5 points during those contests. Bradley has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 73.5 points while giving up 57.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.7 percent this year. That figure is ranked 21st in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for NC A&T stands at just 25.3 percent (ranked 261st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD