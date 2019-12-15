BOTTOM LINE: The Jackson State Tigers are set to battle the Chargers of NAIA program Southeastern Baptist. Jackson State lost 67-58 at Denver in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Tristan Jarrett has averaged 16.8 points this year for Jackson State. Jayveous McKinnis is also a primary contributor, with 11.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.TREYS FOR TRISTAN: Through nine games, Jackson State’s Tristan Jarrett has connected on 30.8 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 62.5 percent from the free throw line this season.