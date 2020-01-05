AD

YET TO WIN: The Bulldogs are 0-7 when they score 66 points or fewer and 3-2 when they exceed 66 points. The Tigers are 0-9 when allowing 73 or more points and 4-1 when holding opponents below 73.

TWO STREAKS: Alabama A&M has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 61.6 points and allowing 84.4 points during those contests. Jackson State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 62.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M and Jackson State are the class of the SWAC when it comes to ball security. The Bulldogs are ranked first in the conference and have committed a turnover on 15.7 percent of their possessions this year, 11.3 turnovers per game. The Tigers are ranked second with a turnover percentage of 18.3 percent, 13.1 per game.

