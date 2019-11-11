BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Tristan Jarrett has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Jackson State went 2-10 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Tigers gave up 73.3 points per game while scoring 60.3 per contest. Tulane went 4-8 in non-conference play, averaging 68.8 points and allowing 73.2 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD