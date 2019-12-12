A YEAR AGO: Jacksonville scored 100 points and prevailed by 43 over Middle Georgia State when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.
DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville went 5-8 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Dolphins scored 70.8 points per matchup across those 13 games.
