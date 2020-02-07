SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville has benefited heavily from its seniors. David Bell, Destin Barnes, Aamahne Santos and DeAnthony McCallum have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Dolphins points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Highlanders have given up only 64.8 points per game to Atlantic Sun opponents thus far, an improvement from the 74.3 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.CLUTCH COOKS: Zach Cooks has connected on 32.6 percent of the 132 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: NJIT is 0-11 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 7-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Dolphins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Highlanders. NJIT has 26 assists on 74 field goals (35.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Jacksonville has assists on 35 of 73 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT has committed a turnover on just 16.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season.

