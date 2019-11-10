LEADING THE WAY: Jacksonville’s Aamahne Santos has averaged 18 points while Bryce Workman has put up 15 points and nine rebounds. For the Falcons, Justin Turner has averaged 23 points, six rebounds and two steals while Caleb Fields has put up 17 points and two steals.TERRIFIC TURNER: Turner has connected on 54.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.