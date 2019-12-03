SAVVY SENIORS: Marquette has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Markus Howard, Koby McEwen, Sacar Anim and Brendan Bailey have collectively accounted for 75 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARKUS: Howard has connected on 44.3 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 33 over the last three games. He’s also made 85.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Marquette is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least eight offensive rebounds. The Golden Eagles are 0-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

STREAK STATS: Marquette has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 56.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Golden Eagles have averaged 24.3 foul shots per game this season and 27 per game over their last three games.

