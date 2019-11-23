The Dukes (11-1, 8-0 Colonial Athletic Association), ranked No. 2 in the FCS Coaches poll, had already wrapped up their third CAA championship in the past four seasons. James Madison beat the Rams (2-10, 0-8) for a 10th straight time, including seven in a row by 17 points or more. The Dukes held Rhode Island to minus-6 yards rushing, marking the sixth straight time they have held an opponent under 100 yards. The Dukes piled up 390 yards on the ground, outrushing an opponent for the 16th straight time. James Madison has a rushing TD in 17 straight games.