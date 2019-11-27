Nate Johnson had 13 points for Gardner-Webb (2-5). Jose Perez added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Kareem Reid had four blocks.

Bodie Hume had 15 points and six rebounds for the Bears (3-4). Trent Harris added 15 points and Sam Masten had 13 points.

Gardner-Webb takes on Coker at home on Tuesday. Northern Colorado plays Northern New Mexico at home next Wednesday.

