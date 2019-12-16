It was the first time this season Jackson State scored more than 100 points.
Je’vah Jones had 21 points for the Chargers. Trajan Fielder added 19 points and Jacobi York had 14 points and three assists.
Jackson State faces Portland on the road on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.