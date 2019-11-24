Reserve Myles Cherry scored 15 points with 10 rebounds, Tyrone Perry scored 12 and E.J. Stephens 11 for the Leopards.
Kaleb Bishop led the Knights with 19 points, while Xzavier Maloney-Key scored 15. Elyjah Williams had 14 points, Brandon Rush scored 13 and Brandon Powell added 10 as all five starters scored in double figures.
The Leopards’ bench outscored Fairleigh Dickson’s bench 31-4.
