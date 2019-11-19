Carlos Johnson had 16 points for Grand Canyon (2-3). Alessandro Lever added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jovan Blacksher had seven points and 10 assists for the home team.

Jubrile Belo had 17 points and three blocks for the Bobcats (4-2), whose four-game win streak was broken. Harald Frey added 14 points and seven rebounds.

AD

Grand Canyon plays Valparaiso in the Paradise Jam on Friday. Montana State takes on Colorado Christian at home next Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD