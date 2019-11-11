BOTTOM LINE: The James Madison Dukes will be taking on the Hornets of Division III Shenandoah. James Madison lost 65-34 on the road to Virginia in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Matt Lewis has averaged 18 points and 11.5 rebounds this year for James Madison. Zach Jacobs has paired with Lewis with 12 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.LONG-DISTANCE LEWIS: Through two games, James Madison’s Matt Lewis has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 50 percent from the free throw line this season.