TEAM LEADERS: The do-everything Matt Lewis has put up 16.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists to lead the way for the Dukes. Zach Jacobs is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 13 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. The Wildcats have been led by Nick Guadarrama, who is averaging 15 points and 9.8 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sean Sutherlin has made or assisted on 41 percent of all New Hampshire field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Dukes. James Madison has 52 assists on 86 field goals (60.5 percent) across its previous three contests while New Hampshire has assists on 52 of 73 field goals (71.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison has attempted the second-most free throws among all CAA teams. The Dukes have averaged 21 free throws per game this season.

