KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Camren Wynter has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: James Madison’s Banks has attempted 108 3-pointers and connected on 36.1 percent of them, and is 6 of 28 over his past five games.

STREAK STATS: James Madison has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 74.7 points while giving up 83.3.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison is ranked second among CAA teams with an average of 74.9 points per game.

