SQUAD LEADERSHIP: George Mason’s Javon Greene has averaged 13.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while AJ Wilson has put up 12 points, seven rebounds and 4.3 blocks. For the Dukes, Matt Lewis has averaged 14.3 points and 10 rebounds while Michael Christmas has put up 10.3 points and 9.7 rebounds.MIGHTY MATT: Lewis has connected on 31.6 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.