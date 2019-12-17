Jr. Clay had 16 points for the Golden Eagles (3-8). Tujautae Williams added 11 points. Cade Crosland had 11 points.
The Bisons improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. Lipscomb defeated Tennessee Tech 78-65 on Nov. 25.
Lipscomb (5-6) faces Vermont on the road on Friday. Tennessee Tech takes on Western Carolina at home on Saturday.
