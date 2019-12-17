SAVVY SENIORS: Buffalo’s Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: M. Johnson has had his hand in 41 percent of all Canisius field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 15 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

AD

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulls have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Griffins. Buffalo has 42 assists on 83 field goals (50.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while Canisius has assists on 35 of 70 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo is ranked first among MAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.3 percent. The Bulls have averaged 14.8 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD