LEADING THE CHARGE: Florida Atlantic’s Taylor has averaged 12.9 points while Richardson Maitre has put up 8.5 points and two steals. For the Golden Griffins, Johnson has averaged 14.4 points, six rebounds and 4.6 assists while Majesty Brandon has put up 11.3 points.MIGHTY MALIK: Johnson has connected on 31.3 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also converted 86.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Florida Atlantic has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 83.5 points while giving up 74.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Griffins have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Owls. Florida Atlantic has an assist on 31 of 72 field goals (43.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while Canisius has assists on 56 of 84 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Canisius is ranked second among MAAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.3 percent. The Golden Griffins have averaged 10.7 offensive boards per game.

