It was the first men’s basketball game played on Chicago State’s recently installed playing surface.
Jyrus Freels had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Pride. Durante Lee added 14 points, and Xavier Hallinan had 13 points and six assists.
Chicago State matches up against Division III member North Park at home on Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.