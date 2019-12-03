The Ragin’ Cajuns shot 57% from the floor (32-56) while limiting Southeastern Louisiana to 30-of-68 shooting (44%). They also win the rebound battle, 41-27.

Tyron Brewer had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (2-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Nick Caldwell added 16 points and Jeremiah Saunders had 12 points.

Louisiana-Lafayette faces Arizona State on the road on Saturday. Southeastern Louisiana plays Southern-New Orleans at home on Friday.

