SUPER SENIORS: Purdue Fort Wayne has benefited heavily from its seniors. Brian Patrick, Matt Holba, Dylan Carl and Marcus DeBerry have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Mastodons points over the team’s last five games.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 37.8 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Grand Canyon is 0-5 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

STREAK STATS: Purdue Fort Wayne has lost its last four road games, scoring 65.8 points, while allowing 81.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne as a team has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Summit League teams.

