Rutgers continued its pace in the second half, a 15-6 spurt ballooning the lead to 51-28 with 15:33 left after an alley-oop from Montez Mathis to Baker on a fast break. Rutgers would later lead by as many as 32 points.

NJIT was led by Kjell de Graaf with 13 points and San Antonio Brinson scored 11. Baker had 14 points and five assists for Rutgers.

NJIT: Picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic Sun Preseason Poll under the direction fourth-year coach Brian Kennedy and behind the play of preseason All-Conference guard Zach Cooks, who was averaging 25.3 points per game heading into the contest. He scored 10 against Rutgers.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have grinded their way through a weak non-conference schedule. They have one more cupcake in UMass before traveling to Pitt and opening Big Ten play at No. 3 Michigan State.

NJIT: At Army West Point next Wednesday.

Rutgers: Host UMass on Friday.

