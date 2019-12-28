TEAM LEADERS: Johnson is averaging 16.6 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Cedric Russell is also a key contributor, producing 13.8 points per game. The Gauchos have been led by Sow, who is averaging 14.2 points and 7.7 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Johnson has connected on 32.1 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82 percent of his free throws this season.

SUCCESS AT 73: Louisiana-Lafayette is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 73 points and 0-7 when scoring 67 points or fewer.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Russell has attempted 74 3-pointers and connected on 37.8 percent of them, and is 9 of 34 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette attempts more free throws per game than any other Sun Belt team. The Ragin’ Cajuns have averaged 23.6 free throws per game this season and 26.8 per game over their last five games.

