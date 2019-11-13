Noah Waterman had 15 points for the Purple Eagles (0-3). Marcus Hammond added 14 points and four assists. James Towns had 14 points and four rebounds.
Stephen F. Austin takes on Drexel at home on Saturday. Niagara takes on Bryant at home on Monday.
