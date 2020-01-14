VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Johnson, C.J. Bryce, Devon Daniels, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have combined to account for 72 percent of North Carolina State’s scoring this season. For Miami, McGusty, Chris Lykes, Dejan Vasiljevic, Sam Waardenburg and Rodney Miller Jr. have collectively accounted for 79 percent of all Miami scoring, including 93 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Johnson has accounted for 53 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 16 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: North Carolina State has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 63.7.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Pack have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Hurricanes. North Carolina State has 42 assists on 74 field goals (56.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Miami has assists on 25 of 67 field goals (37.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Carolina State offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 19th-lowest rate in the country. The Miami defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 277th among Division I teams).

