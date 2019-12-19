FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Binghamton has relied heavily on its freshmen. Sessoms, George Tinsley, Pierre Sarr and Brenton Mills have combined to account for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 86 percent of all Bearcats points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Johnson has accounted for 44 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 17 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Binghamton is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 5-0 when scoring at least 74.

PERFECT WHEN: Pittsburgh is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes at least 70.6 percent of its free throws. The Panthers are 2-3 when they shoot below 70.6 percent from the line.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The sturdy Pittsburgh defense has held opponents to 58.5 points per game, the 17th-lowest mark in Division I. Binghamton has given up an average of 78.1 points through 11 games (ranking the Bearcats 258th).

