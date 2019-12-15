TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive German is averaging 20.3 points to lead the way for the Huskies. Lacey James is also a primary contributor, accounting for 8.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by Johnson, who is averaging 12 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Johnson has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

THRIVING WITH THREES: Pittsburgh is 5-0 when it makes five or more 3-pointers and 2-3 when it falls shy of that mark. Northern Illinois is 5-0 when it hits at least eight from long range and 1-4 on the year, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Pittsburgh has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 66.7 points while giving up 50.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Pittsburgh defense has allowed only 59.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Panthers 21st among Division I teams. The Northern Illinois offense has averaged 68.2 points through 10 games (ranked 213th, nationally).

