Buffalo (2-1) took a 40-38 lead into the break. Harvard’s Luka Sakota drained a 3 for a 46-45 lead with 17:52 left in the second half. Johnson answered with a trey and a dunk as the Bulls gradually pulled away for the win.
Bryce Aiken had 18 points, Justin Bassey added 12 and Chris Lewis chipped in 11 for Harvard (3-2).
Buffalo will play UConn Thursday and Harvard will face Holy Cross Friday.
