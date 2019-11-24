Gaige Prim’s basket with 46 seconds left gave Missouri State it’s last lead at 74-73. After the Bears’ Keandre Cook missed a foul shot with 12 seconds to go, Johnson drove right toward the basket and was fouled. He calmly made both to give Buffalo two wins in three tournament games.
Prim led Missouri State with 21 points.
