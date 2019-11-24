CHARLESTON, S.C. — Antwain Johnson hit a pair of foul shots with 5.7 seconds left to lift Buffalo to a 75-74 win over Missouri State to take fifth place at the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

Davonta Jordan led the Bulls (4-2) with 25 points. Buffalo had a 13-point lead late in the first half and were still ahead 56-47 with nine minutes left, but had to hold off the Bears (3-4) down the stretch. The lead changed hands eight times in the final four minutes.