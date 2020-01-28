SAVVY SENIORS: Arkansas’ Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have combined to score 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 54 percent of all Razorbacks scoring over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Gamecocks have scored 73.7 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 69.5 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE AJ: Lawson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75.6 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Razorbacks are 14-0 when they hold opposing teams to 72 points or fewer and 1-4 when opponents exceed 72 points. The Gamecocks are 8-0 when they score at least 74 points and 3-8 on the year when falling short of 74.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Gamecocks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Razorbacks. Arkansas has an assist on 34 of 76 field goals (44.7 percent) across its past three outings while South Carolina has assists on 58 of 91 field goals (63.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all SEC teams. The Razorbacks have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season and just 8.5 times per game against conference opponents.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com