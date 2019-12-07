Eric Jamison Jr. tied a career high with 22 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-6). Perez added 14 points and Ludovic Dufeal scored 12.
Wofford faces North Greenville at home on Friday. Gardner-Webb takes on Kennesaw State on the road on Friday.
