Georgia Southern (8-5, 2-0) vs. Coastal Carolina (8-5, 1-1)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Ike Smith and Georgia Southern will take on DeVante’ Jones and Coastal Carolina. The senior Smith is averaging 16.6 points over the last five games. Jones, a sophomore, is averaging 17.4 points and 7.8 assists over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Coastal Carolina’s Jones has averaged 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and six assists while Keishawn Brewton has put up 14.9 points. For the Eagles, Smith has averaged 16.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while Elijah McCadden has put up 13.4 points and 4.7 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jones has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Coastal Carolina is 0-5 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 8-0 when it scores at least 75.

PERFECT WHEN: The Chanticleers are 5-0 when they record 10 or more steals and 3-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Eagles are 6-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 2-5 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The Coastal Carolina offense has scored 82 points per game this season, ranking the Chanticleers 16th nationally. The Georgia Southern defense has allowed 73.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 226th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.